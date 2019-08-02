Rev. Darrell Arthur Stuehrenberg, 67

Rev. Darrell Arthur Stuehrenberg, 67

The Rev. Darrell Arthur Stuehrenberg, 67, of Davie, Florida, who grew up on a farm outside Kent, Minnesota, passed away, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Darrell graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1969.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019. Interment will follow at First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake, N. McKinley Avenue and Bowman Street, Battle Lake, Minnesota.

Tags

Load entries