Rev. Darrell Arthur Stuehrenberg, 67
The Rev. Darrell Arthur Stuehrenberg, 67, of Davie, Florida, who grew up on a farm outside Kent, Minnesota, passed away, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Darrell graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1969.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota, at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019. Interment will follow at First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake, N. McKinley Avenue and Bowman Street, Battle Lake, Minnesota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.