Rev. Sandra Hollands, 77

Rev. Sandra Hollands, 77, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Dwight, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo.

Her visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Dwight. Rev. Gordon Lee will officiate. Burial will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Dwight. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

