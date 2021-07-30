Rev. Sandra Hollands, 77, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Dwight, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo.
Her visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Dwight. Rev. Gordon Lee will officiate. Burial will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Dwight. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.