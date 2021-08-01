Rev. Sandra Hollands, 77, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Dwight, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo.
Her visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 followed by her funeral service at 10 a.m at Faith Lutheran Church in Dwight. Rev. Gordon Lee will officiate. Burial will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Dwight. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website.
Sandra Kay Hollands was born on June 21, 1944, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to George and Doris (Olson) Hollands. She grew up in Dwight, North Dakota, and graduated from Wahpeton High School. After high school, she earned her degree in Art from Concordia College, and went on to get her Master’s Degree. Sandra taught art at various schools throughout the 1970’s. She loved to travel and eventually ended up living in Colorado where she sold art at various gift shops in Vail and Aspen, Colorado. If you asked her, she actually invented the Pet Rock!
Sandra later moved back to Dwight and began her most exciting adventure of all, being a mom. She gave birth to her pride and joy, Spencer George in April of 1982. Sandra was a wonderful mother and took Spencer on numerous adventures throughout his childhood. In 1988, Sandra and Spencer set out for Dubuque, Iowa, where she would attend Wartburg Seminary to become a pastor. She did her internship in Hollandale, Wisconsin, and a month in Guyuna, South America. She started her preaching journey in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and served various small town congregations across Minnesota and North Dakota, retiring in 2012.
Sandra gained a daughter when she officiated Spencer and Jaclyn’s wedding in 2008 at the King Family Farm. Sandra and Jaclyn grew close over the years, sharing their love of talking, horses and barrel racing. Sandra was a fierce rider back in the day and had many stories of her horse, Candy. She loved watching UFC, drawing and the Minnesota Vikings. Anyone who spent time with Sandra would hear about her many exciting adventures including her trips to Norway to find long lost relatives and learn about family history. She loved visiting with friends over coffee and telling stories of all her adventures in life, she was truly one of a kind!
Sandra is survived by her son, Spencer (Jaclyn) Hollands; her siblings, Gary Hollands and Judi Mikkelson; her nieces, Tara (Glenn) Klostreich, Trista (Kurt) Hodges and Tertia (Kyle) Christensen; her nephew, Ty (Stefani) Mikkelson; her great-nieces and nephews, Seth Klostreich, Cole Praus, Connor (Kaylie) Willprecht, Zackary Willprecht, Addie Christensen, Zane Mikkelson and Chase Mikkelson; her great-great-nephew, Sawyer Willprecht; her very special friend, Marleen Krause.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Doris Hollands; her grandparents, Richard and Josephine Hollands and Emil and Clara Olson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
