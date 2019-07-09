Rex W. Branson, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at CHI St. Francis Home in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Friday, July 12, followed by the 10 a.m. funeral service, at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount. The Rev. Anthony Ahrendt is officiating. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.