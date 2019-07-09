Rex W. Branson, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at CHI St. Francis Home in Breckenridge. 

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Friday, July 12, followed by the 10 a.m. funeral service, at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount. The Rev. Anthony Ahrendt is officiating. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

