Rex Clair Ingram, 86

Rex Clair Ingram, husband of Monica Arnhalt Ingram, was born Aug. 21, 1936, and passed away on Aug. 28, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery in Tintah, Minnesota.
Rex graduated from Tahlequah High School in Oklahoma and continued his education with a degree in Agriculture from the University of Minnesota. He also had a Ph.D. in media from Iowa State University. His teaching career included teaching in Nicollet, Minnesota, and at Winona State University. His life interests were in reforestation, including planting 60,000 evergreen seedlings. He was also a caretaker of both his family farm and various rental properties throughout the Midwest. Rex was an active participant in the Benson Ethanol Plant. Rex attended church at First Presbyterian Church in White Bear Lake for over 40 years. Rex’s favorite dessert was pie, and he often said, “eat dessert first.”
Rex is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Monica Arnhalt Ingram, her brother and sister-in-law, James and Ardis Arnhalt, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. He will be missed by all.
