Rex Clair Ingram, 86
Samantha Smith

Rex Clair Ingram, husband of Monica Arnhalt Ingram, was born Aug. 21, 1936, and passed away on Aug. 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery in Tintah, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Rex Ingram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries