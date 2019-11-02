Rhonda M. Stroup (Muller), 45
Our beloved Rhonda M. Stroup (Muller), 45, Plymouth, Minnesota, died Oct. 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a short and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Gearty-Delmore Chapel of Plymouth, 15800 37th Ave. N. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 7401 County Road 101, Maple Grove, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to establish a college fund for Ali.
Rhonda was born March 11, 1974, in Lamar, Colorado to James Muller and Sherry (DeFries) Mills. She was married to Bryan Battina in 2003 and they were blessed with a daughter, Alexandra Battina, in 2004. They divorced in 2010.
Rhonda was united in marriage to Cory Stroup in 2015 and they became a happy family of four with the addition of her stepson, EJ Stroup.
Rhonda grew up in Foxhome, Minnesota and attended school in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Dakota in 1996, with a major in advertising and a minor in visual arts. Rhonda worked in advertising for 23 years, most recently as a Senior Project Manager at Colle McVoy.
Rhonda enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs, Graham Cracker and Sammy. She also enjoyed traveling, boating, decorating her home, attending sporting events, and had a green thumb. Rhonda was a loving and devoted wife and mother. A few things that make us smile when we think of Rhonda is that she was beautiful, strong, very particular, witty, classy, funny, caring, graceful, charming, generous, and fiercely loyal.
Rhonda is forever loved and will be deeply missed by her family: husband, Cory Stroup, Plymouth; daughter, Alexandra (Ali) Battina, Plymouth; stepson, EJ Stroup, Minnetonka, Minnesota; parents, Sherry and Glen Mills, Battle Lake, Minnesota; Jim and Sonia Muller, Foxhome; siblings, Cassandra Muller, Fargo, North Dakota; Ryan Muller, Breckenridge; Jay (Shanna) Muller, Fargo; Eric (Jen) Muller, Chesapeake, Virginia; in-laws Kathy and Larry Stroup, Keri and Mark Thayer, Kyle and Annie Stroup; step-siblings and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gearty-Delmore Funeral Home, Plymouth.
