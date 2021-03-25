Richard A. Fay, 70, of Sarasota, FL (formerly Breckenridge, Minnesota), passed away at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
A private family service will be held in the coming days. Condolences can be left at www.josephvertinandsons.com.
Richard Allen Fay was born on July 14, 1950, to William and Vernetta (Aschelman) Fay. He graduated from Breckenridge High School and enlisted in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Division. Richard was a Sergeant and served two tours in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. When he returned from deployment, he worked for a roofing company and later, 3M.
On Feb. 25, 1972, Richard was united in marriage to Nancy Beeler. The couple was blessed with two children, Melissa and Rick. They were married 26 years before her passing on May 20, 1998.
On February 14, 1999, Richard was united in marriage to Jone Quick and in 2002, they made their home in Sarasota where Richard loved to fish for sharks and pursue his passion for woodworking.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jone Fay; daughter, Melissa (Corey) Thompson; son, Rick Fay; stepdaughter, Stephanie (David) Ama-Quick; three grandchildren, Noah Thompson, Nathaniel Thompson, and Charlee Fay; five sisters; and two brothers.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Fay; parents, William and Vernetta Fay; and sister, Barbara Genz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.