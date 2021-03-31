Richard A. Meyer, 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Pioneer Nursing Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the mass. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

