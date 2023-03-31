Richard Allen Kurtz, 60

Richard Allen Kurtz, age 60, died on Friday, March 24, 2023. Richard “Dick” was born on April 12,1962 in Breckenridge, MN, to Robert and Agnes (Stach) Kurtz. He grew up in Fairmount, ND, and graduated from Fairmount High School in 1980.
Dick worked at various jobs throughout his lifetime including Comstock Construction, Minn-Dak Farmer’s Cooperative, Wil-Rich and did various other handyman jobs in the area.
He is survived by his sister, Barb Kurtz (fiancé, Brent Osborn); brothers, Steve Kurtz, Timothy (Sherri) Kurtz, Ken (Lisa) Kurtz, Carl (Nicole) Kurtz; sister-in-law, Sally (fiancé, Darin Werner) Kurtz; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Kurtz, his mother, Agnes (Stach) Kuntz; his stepfather, AJ Kuntz; brother, Burt Kurtz; niece, Aurora Kurtz; paternal grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Kurtz; maternal grandparents, Emil and Josephine Stach; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Dick’s life is scheduled for Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m. at Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 312 Minnesota Avenue, Breckenridge, MN. All are welcome to attend. The family would like to thank Vertin-Munson Funeral Home for their services and Milo Korbel for allowing us to use the space that Dick helped remodel and held dear to his heart. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity/organization of your choice.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
