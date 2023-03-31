Richard Allen Kurtz, 60

Richard Allen Kurtz, 60

Richard Allen Kurtz, age 60, died on Friday, March 24, 2023. Richard “Dick” was born on April 12,1962 in Breckenridge, MN, to Robert and Agnes (Stach) Kurtz. He grew up in Fairmount, ND, and graduated from Fairmount High School in 1980.

Tags

Load entries