Richard Altstatt, 88

Richard “Dick” Altstatt, 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.  His services were held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with visitation from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., visitation continued on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11:30 a.m.  Arrangements had been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Richard "Dick" Altstatt, a loving husband, father, and respected member of his community, passed away on May 24, 2023. He was born on Sept. 2, 1934, in Breckenridge, to his parents Orval and Irene (Egge) Altstatt. Dick graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1952 after which he attended NDSU where he received his B.S. Degree in Pharmacy in 1957.

