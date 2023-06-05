Richard Altstatt, 88

Richard “Dick” Altstatt, 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge. His services were held at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with visitation from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., visitation continued on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by his funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements had been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Richard "Dick" Altstatt, a loving husband, father, and respected member of his community, passed away on May 24, 2023. He was born on Sept. 2, 1934, in Breckenridge, to his parents Orval and Irene (Egge) Altstatt. Dick graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1952 after which he attended NDSU where he received his B.S. Degree in Pharmacy in 1957.
As a youth, he worked for many years as a stock boy at his father's drug store, and enjoyed it so much he entered college and enrolled in Pharmacy. In 1958, Dick was called to serve his country in the U.S. Army and served for two years stationed at the Panama Canal Zone. Upon returning home from his military service in 1960, Dick embarked upon his professional career as a pharmacist starting out working in Crookston, Minnesota, followed by working at Altstatt Drug in Breckenridge which was later purchased from his father. He owned and operated the store until retiring in 1989.
On Aug. 10, 1962, he married the love of his life, Shirley Fleenor, in Fairmount, North Dakota. The couple was blessed with three children, Chad, Ann and Amy. The family made their home in Breckenridge. Dick and Shirley enjoyed spending time at their home in Sun City West, Arizona, and their lake home on Ottertail Lake, which he affectionately called "a little bit of heaven."
Dick had a passion for people and relished their energy. He was known for being happy with an unwavering level of patience and being quite the jokester, never hesitating to bring a smile to anyone's face while sporting one of the best smiles himself you'd ever see. It was impossible to know if Dick was ever having a bad day. He loved having a good time and had a great sense of humor. His friends and family would affectionately call him "Dickie, Boom Boom or Pooper."
Outside of work, Dick loved spending time indulging in activities such as fishing, golfing, hiking and tending to his flower garden which brought him great joy. Some of his fondest memories included taking his grandkids around the golf course collecting golf balls, or taking them fishing.
As a member of Breckenridge Lion's Club, Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota Pharmaceutical Association amongst others he had numerous accomplishments throughout his life that he cherished deeply.
Dick is survived by his wife Shirley; son Chad Altstatt from Fargo; daughter Ann (Howard) Andari from Prescott Valley, Arizona, along with their son Lee; daughter Amy Altstatt from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and her children Ginger, Georgia, and Joseph Wardlow; his sister Gayle Scheiterlein from Victoria, Minnesota, her daughter, Tana Erickson; and sister-in-law Harriet Fleenor from Wahpeton.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Orval and Irene, and brothers-in-law, Jerry Scheiterlein and Claude Fleenor.
