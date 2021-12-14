Richard Davison, 78

Richard James Earl Davison, 78, of Tintah, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Harvest Outreach Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Nashua, Minnesota. A livestream of the service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com, under his obituary page.
Richard was born April 17, 1943 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Robert and Doris Davison. Along with his younger sister Gail, he was raised on a farm one mile south of Tintah. He graduated from Tintah High School in 1961, attended college for two years, and then worked for Bell Telephone in Minneapolis.
In 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving as an airplane mechanic while stationed in Puerto Rico and Guam. He attended University of Minnesota, Morris, from 1968-69. He married the love of his life, Charlotte Willard from Nashua, on May 10, 1969, and began farming with his father.
Richard was an active member in his community, serving on the school board, volunteer fire department, church board, KCGN Radio board of directors, Gideon’s, and American Legion.
He had a large heart and treated everyone fairly and with kindness. His faith in Jesus Christ was the most important thing in his life, and he tried to share that with as many people as he could.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Doris Davison, his sister Gail Davison, three infant brothers, and many aunts and uncles.
Richard is greatly missed by his wife Charlotte, his four daughters Terrel Davison, Carrie (Jim) Guy, Rebecca (Wade) Davison, Leah (Aaron) Janz, and his five grandchildren, Sienna Guy, Cody Guy, Kendra Guy, Sadie Janz and Caleb Janz.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you think of Richard’s kindness and bless someone you normally wouldn’t bless this Christmas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
