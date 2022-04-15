Purchase Access

Richard (Dick) Mattson, 83

Richard (Dick) Mattson, 83, Bismarck, North Dakota, died Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Alexius Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, followed by a luncheon at the Lidgerwood American Legion.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Mattson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

