Richard Joel Estes, 62

Richard Joel Estes, aka Joel, 62, passed away on March 25, 2022, in Waverly, Minnesota.
A family only gathering in the summer. It is winter in the Adirondack Mountains of New York.
He was born and lived his childhood years in Saranac Lake, New York, in the Adirondack Mountains, a place he always called home regardless of his mailing address. In grade school, Joel’s family moved to North Dakota where he grew up in the Red River Valley. Home base there was Christine, North Dakota, and then Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Joel was a sci-fi nerd, a lover of “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” and the odd, quirky characters like Gizmo (the good Gremlin). He was quick with a gratitude, a bear hug and an “I love you.” His love of music ran from hard rock to jazz to country to blues. He and YouTube were on very personal terms, and he often sent music videos to friends, along with gifs and memes that he thought were funny. He had a wicked sense of humor, erring on the naughty side.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, where he worked with heavy equipment. After sustaining an injury, he was discharged, but he took on his next adventure, owning a gas station in Texas. He missed the Red River Valley and returned to enter an associates’ program for graphic arts/printing at a time when we actually printed stuff. He worked for The Daily News in Wahpeton, for a number of years, shooting photography among a number of other roles. He made lifelong friends working at the paper.
Later, Joel enrolled in college again for broadcast television production. He never finished college, but he was damn close. Instead, he opted to apply his creativity to building things. He became a general contractor, getting his boiler license, managing and and renovating older brownstone apartments in south Minneapolis. And, for some time, Joel lived in one of these small old apartments with a large husky named Thor.
Joel had an extensive tool collection that would put ACE Hardware to shame; some power gadgets had no obvious function, but surely, they were critically essential for some handyman tasks. Building and creating brought him joy.
He had a strange fondness for Holiday stores, that gas station/grocery combo and an even stranger fondness for their prepared food. He preferred real maple syrup from Vermont. He hated gift opening at Christmas with everyone watching him. His favorite gift was a gray tee-shirt. He only liked Lee Rider jeans, not those swanky Gap ones. He liked offbeat, crude and socially inappropriate jokes and loved to giggle. If he’d had his way, his car would have ginormous speakers with surround sound that could make a nearby car quake. As it was, he had ginormous speakers in the four corners of his living room. He had a kindness that’s rare and a stubbornness that could be annoying.
Joel had a plan for a summer road trip to Saranac Lake with his kids. He had countless childhood memories of cousins, grandparents, uncles and aunts, Lake Flower, the July 4th Parade, Mount Baker, his cousins’ frozen ice cream stand, the Mountain Mist, the family cabin on the lower lake, his uncle’s marina, his great grandmother’s motel and his grandfather’s and uncle’s funeral home, where no doubt Joel got into mischief. (His grandfather made him paint the exterior as a lesson learned.) While many of his childhood landmarks changed through the years, Joel wanted to pass this legacy onto his children. His two eldest children made the journey to Saranac Lake with his ashes: Joel is finally home.
Richard Joel Estes is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Eugene and Mildred Keough (Saranac Lake).
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Keough Wilson and stepfather Ken Wilson (Florida), his brother John (North Dakota), sisters Jo-Anne (Bryan) Ebensteiner (California) and Jeanne-Marie Garay (Minnesota) and his beloved children Eden Estes (23), Elijah Estes (21), Ezra Estes and Eva Estes as well as his nieces, Amelia, Josie an Raye, his nephew Jack; his maternal Keough family, uncle, aunt and cousins of Saranac Lake, former spouses Lynn Estes, Melanie Estes-Proulx, and his many, many friends from places everywhere.
