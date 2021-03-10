Richard Lysne, 73, of Rutland, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 1:30-2 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, followed by a private family service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Masks are optional but would be appreciated by the family.
Following his service, a celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Rutland City Hall. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Fairmount, North Dakota. A livestream of Richard's service will be available on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
