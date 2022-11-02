Richard P. Prochnow, 72

Breckenridge, Minnesota — A man known for his humor, quirky songs, and infectious smile, heartbreakingly left us for heaven.

Richard Prochnow passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2022 after many years of living with Alzheimer’s Disease. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson, North Dakota.

