Richard Stephen Ihland, 83, of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away on Oct.15, 2022, while surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Abercrombie, North Dakota, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Visitation will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m.
Richard was born on March 12, 1939, in rural Abercrombie, to Edward and Sophie (Paulson) Ihland. He graduated from Abercrombie High School in 1958.
Richard married Sandra Johnson on Aug. 10, 1963. They made their home in rural Abercrombie. Richard worked in trucking for Silverline Boats and also worked many years for Wolverton Telephone Company. In later years Dick was the proud owner of Dick’s Tree Service, where he sprinkled the Valley with beautiful trees that he moved from one place to another.
Dick enjoyed and took so much pride in his children. His biggest joy came from watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting events. Dick was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and the NDSU Bison football team. He could often be found prepping his boat or fish house for his beloved fishing hobby.
The Ihland farm, where Dick was born and resided his entire life was recognized as a North Dakota Centennial Farm in 1982, which would make the farm close to 150 years in the Ihland family. Dick took great pride in this and loved the farmstead.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra of Abercrombie; his son Paul (Emilie) and their children Jake and Drew; his son Matthew (Julie) and their children Benjamin and Emma; his daughter Tessa (Stu) Tschakert and their children Connor and Shelby (Austin Heyen) and their son Brooks; his brother-in-law David (Sharon) Corse and his sister-in-law Debbie Reinhardt; and several nieces and nephews.
Just five days after Dick was born, he was sadly preceded in death by his Mother Sophie. He was also preceded in death by his father Edward, his two brothers and their wives, Norman and Helen Ihland and Paul Ihland and Iola (Ihland) Herrick; and his two sisters and their husbands, Betty and Hans Syvertsen and Sally and Norman Cadaret; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Corse.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To view the livestream and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
