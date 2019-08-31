Richard Francis Swiontek of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away at the age of 90, under the care of Ethos Hospice of Bethany in his “apartment” surrounded by his family on Thursday Aug 29, 2019.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday Set. 3 at Mavis Whiting Chapel in Bethany on University in Fargo with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center.

