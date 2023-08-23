Rick E. Berndt, 64, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Time for visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. There will also be a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Vertin-Munson. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rene Hasbargen officiating. A private family interment will take place following services.
Rick was born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the son of Elmer and Martha (Grotluschen) Berndt. He attended Wahpeton schools and graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1977. He started working for the City of Wahpeton Street Crew as summer help at age 15. He became full time with the city at age 20, and proudly served Wahpeton for 44 years and nine months.
Rick married Mary Haire and they had a son, Justin. Later, Rick met Polly Anderson and they married in 1986. They had three children: Evan, Lauren, and Lucas.
Rick was an independent and sometimes stubborn person. He loved hunting, fishing, softball, and darts, where he won many tournaments. He loved his family and would do anything to help them out or anyone he crossed paths with. He was always reliable and never called into work. He was someone you could count on.
Rick is survived by his four children: Justin (Stephanie) Berndt, Texas; Evan (Ashley) Berndt, Wahpeton; Lauren Berndt, Wahpeton; and Lucas Berndt, Fargo; his brother, Larry (Cheryl) Berndt, Wahpeton; his seven grandchildren: Braden, Gage, Ryker, Asher, Elsie, Cole, and Jeremiah; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his work brothers on the street crew.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Martha Berndt; his brother, Wayne; and his sister, Yvonne.
