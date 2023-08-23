230824-p3-Berndt

Rick E. Berndt, 64, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Time for visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. There will also be a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Vertin-Munson. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rene Hasbargen officiating. A private family interment will take place following services.

