Rita Ehrens, 81, Wahpeton, North Dakota, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St Gerard's Community of Care in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at St. John's Catholic Church in Wahpeton.
The mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church with Rev Dale Lagodinski as the celebrant.
Rita was born Aug. 4, 1941, to George and Lola (Henderson) Schuetze at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge. She grew up and attended school in Morris, Minnesota, graduating in 1959. Following high school, Rita attended nursing school.
On June 8, 1963, Rita was united in marriage to Dennis Ehrens in Morris. They made their home in Wahpeton and their union was blessed with three children. Rita spent the majority of her adult life as a caregiver. She was employed by the St. Francis Medical Center and Nursing Home in Breckenridge as well as St. Catherine's Nursing Home in Wahpeton. She officially retired in 2006. Her caring for others continued even as she was lovingly cared for at St. Gerard’s Community of Care.
Rita enjoyed spending time at the Wahpeton Senior Citizen Center playing cards and delivering Meals on Wheels with her husband Dennis. She had a green thumb and loved caring for plants and flowers. She also loved birds, particularly owls of which she maintained a large porcelain collection. Rita's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Rita is survived by her son Duane (Karen) Ehrens, Bismarck, North Dakota, and their daughter Emily; and daughter Denise (Tim) Kriese, Fargo, North Dakota; her brother Steve Schuetze, Lindstrom, Minnesota, along with several nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dennis; her parents, George and Lola; her daughter Darlene; her brothers, Floyd and Lowell; and her sisters, Delores and Ramona.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family kindly requests all memorial contributions to be made to St. Gerard’s Community of Care Nursing Home in Hankinson.
Obituary written by Rita’s loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
