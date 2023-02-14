Rita Ehrens, 81

Rita Ehrens, 81, Wahpeton, North Dakota, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St Gerard's Community of Care in Hankinson, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at St. John's Catholic Church in Wahpeton.

