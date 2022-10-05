Rita Emily Friederichs, 82, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Her funeral mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. officiated by Father Leo Moenkedick. A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will take place at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Breckenridge at a later date.
Rita Friederichs was born on June 27, 1940, to William and Pearl (DeHoet) Friederichs in Breckenridge. She grew up on the family farm in Foxhome, Minnesota, with her six brothers and sisters. When of age, she attended the St. Gertrude School of Arts and Crafts in Washington D.C. After graduating from there, she flew back home to her family and lived on the farm until moving to St. Gerard’s Community Care in Hankinson. She considered everyone there as family and was very active with all her friends.
Rita always enjoyed watching the birds out her window and the beautiful colors of the flowers blooming in spring. When she wasn’t enjoying being outside, Rita had many other interests and hobbies. She enjoyed her computer and the many games she could play, reading from a good book, dancing, and doing many different crafts. In Rita’s last days she was at peace and had both her sisters by her side till she was by the Lord’s side.
Rita is survived by her sisters, Mary Heger of West Fargo, North Dakota, and Sister Ann Marie Friederichs of Hankinson; her sisters-in-law, Cherie Friederichs and Bette Friederichs; by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; and all her friends at St. Gerard’s.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Mary and Joseph Friederichs who were lost in infancy; her brothers, John (Marylou) Friederichs, James (Pat) Friederichs, Robert Friederichs, and David Friederichs; and her brother-in-law, Myron Heger.
Rita’s family is very grateful for the amazing work and care the Essentia Palliative care team provided to Rita in her final days, and cannot thank the St. Gerard’s nurses and staff for the many years of care and memories they gave Rita.
Joseph Vertin and Sons is entrusted with arrangements.
