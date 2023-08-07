Rita Leinen, 92

Rita Y. Leinen, 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, surrounded by loving family at St. Catherine’s Living Center.
A time for visitation will take place from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons. Memorial services will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Mark Gronseth officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Rita was born on Sept. 6, 1930, on the family farm near Tyler, North Dakota, to Ralph and Fern (Reese) Rubish. She attended and graduated from Fairmount High School in 1948. After high school, she worked in the Tyler General Store. After a short courtship, she married Roland “Rollie” Leinen on June 23, 1951, in Fairmount at the United Methodist Church. Together they welcomed three children: Ryan, Rhonda, and Rory. The couple spent over 60 years on their farm until health issues forced them into town, and they resided at Twin Town Villa until Rollie passed away. Rita spent the next couple of years there alone, shining and loving life with her girlfriends.
Rita found something good in everyone she met and could find a silver lining in the darkest of clouds. She never let anything get under her skin and didn’t have a mean bone in her body. She was the quintessential farm mom and wife, loving to garden and can vegetables, and enjoyed her homemaker’s group. She loved crocheting, puzzles, and crosswords, spending time at their cabin on Pickerel Lake with family, and shopping at Thrifty Horizons.
She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the West Brandrup Homemakers, and the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. Rita also gave samples at demo stands at the grocery store, a job she loved.
Surviving Rita are her children: Ryan (Dorothy) Leinen, Rhonda (Bob) Ginsbach, and Rory (Mary) Leinen; grandchildren: Nick (Lindsey) Leinen, Angie (Aaron) Heck, Natalia (Joe) Heitkamp, Michael Ginsbach; great grandchildren, Ava Lee Leinen, Aubrie and Addyson Ginsbach, and Marley and Easton Heitkamp; brother, Merle (Jean) Rubish; brother and sister-in-law, Connie and Teddy Reber; and sisters-in-law, Laura and Doris Leinen.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Rollie; her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Vinnie Rubish; and sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Floyd Colemere.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Rita’s memory to CHI Hospice or the Riverside Cemetery Association.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.