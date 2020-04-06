June 22, 1955 - March 31, 2020

Robert "Bob" Bartels, 64, Williston, North Dakota, born in Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota. 

In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Ernest and Lois Bartels, and a brother, John. 

He is survived by a daughter, Alisha, a son, William, and his sister, Nancy, Wahpeton.

Arrangements entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

