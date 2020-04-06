June 22, 1955 - March 31, 2020
Robert "Bob" Bartels, 64, Williston, North Dakota, born in Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota.
In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Ernest and Lois Bartels, and a brother, John.
He is survived by a daughter, Alisha, a son, William, and his sister, Nancy, Wahpeton.
Arrangements entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.