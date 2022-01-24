Robert “Bob” Bellmore, 82, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota, under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, followed by his 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Kent, Minnesota. Masks are required to be worn at the church. A live stream of his services will be available on his obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Robert Ira Bellmore, affectionately known as “Bob,” was born on Sept. 17, 1939, to Ira and Catherine (Underberg) Bellmore in Breckenridge. He grew up in Kent and attended country school there, which was right down the road from their farm. At a young age, Bob began helping his dad on the farm, was also very involved in 4-H, and enjoyed raising cattle. Bob attended Abercrombie High School, Abercrombie, North Dakota, and graduated in 1958.
On Nov. 29, 1962, Robert was married to Ruth Grenier at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. They made their home on the family farm where they raised their three children, Brice, Belinda, and Blaine. Throughout the years, Bob farmed, drove school bus and later, charter bus, owned Breckenridge Meat Processing, and worked at Cenex in Breckenridge, retiring in 2007 after over 25 years of service. He and Ruth moved in 1985 to Breckenridge, where he has since resided.
After his retirement, Bob especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the lake with his friends and family. He also enjoyed helping Brice on the farm, helping Belinda and Blaine on their houses, riding the train, attending auction sales, sharing his woodworking projects with many people, and flapping his jaws with Rondo at the bus shop, Cenex and Econo. Bob was always willing to visit with anyone, was very dependable, and was a very devoted grandpa, attending every activity that he could. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of the Foresters, the Roberts Township Board, the Wolverton Community Board, and was also a 4-H and Cub Scout leader.
Bob is survived by his children, Brice (Sara) Bellmore, Kent, Belinda Bellmore, Hardin, Montana, and Blaine (Jen) Bellmore, Breckenridge; his grandchildren, Daniel (Stacie) Bellmore, Emma (Aaron) Haux, Maegan Bellmore, and Jaxon Bellmore; his great-grandchildren, Kolton Bellmore, Beckett Bellmore, and Walter Haux; his siblings, Shirley O’Keefe, Kay (Steve) Klein, and Ted (Mary) Bellmore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Bellmore; his parents, Ira and Catherine Bellmore; his brother-in-law, Mike O’Keefe; and his nephews, Tony and Tim O’Keefe.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health at Home Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.