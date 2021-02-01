Robert “Bob” Spenst, 77, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, followed by his 3 p.m. memorial service at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Mary Ann Bernard will officiate the service. Burial will be on June 16, 2021, in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Spenst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries