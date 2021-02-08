Robert “Bob” Spenst, 77, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, followed by his 3 p.m. memorial service at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Mary Ann Bernard will officiate the service. Burial will be on June 16, 2021, in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Robert Lee Spenst was born on a farm on Oct. 2, 1944, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Richard and Charlotte (Elina) Spenst. He left the family farm in Langdon, North Dakota, then moved to Grand Forks and worked at a grocery store before moving to Breckenridge. Bob was a part of building the elevator in Herman, Minnesota, before he decided to go back to school.
In 1974, Bob obtained his GED and furthered his education at Willmar Vocational Tech and earned certificates in carpentry and small business management. After technical college, Bob went to work for Don Yaggie’s farm until retirement. During this time, he was a lifetime member of the Breckenridge Senior Center, worked at Tesoro, and mowed at Evergreen United Methodist Church where he attended.
On June 16, 2018, Robert married the love of his life, Elizabeth Taylor, at Evergreen UMC. The couple remained in Breckenridge with their blended family and were inseparable.
Robert’s hard-working and caring demeanor will forever be missed by his loving and devoted wife, Elizabeth Spenst; children, Paul Spenst, Barbara Stanbeck, Kim Marlee, and Sandra Spenst; brothers, Richard (Alice) Spenst Jr, Larry (Judy) Spenst, Gary Spenst, Lenard (Sharon) Spenst, Vivian Wagner, and Herb Robbins; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; first wife, Jane Brneking; and many loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Robert Spenst Jr and Preston Scott Spenst; grandson, Patrick Spenst; and parents, Richard and Charlotte Spenst.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
