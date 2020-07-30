Robert L. Swanson, 68, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Funeral mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere with Fr. Troy Simonsen officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., all at the church. There will also be visitation Saturday morning one hour prior to the service at the church.
Bob was born on May 28, 1952 in Breckenridge, the son of Verne and Sally (Anderson) Swanson. He was baptized September 21, 1952 at the Lidgerwood Methodist Church. Bob grew up in Lidgerwood and is a 1970 graduate of Lidgerwood High School and a 1972 graduate of the Wahpeton State School of Science. In 1970, he started working temporarily for the North Dakota State Highway Department and became a permanent employee in 1972.
On August 31, 1974 he was united in marriage to Judith (Judy or “Udit” as Bob would say) M. Fust in Lidgerwood and together they raised two children, Ryan and Chad.
Bob and Judy lived in West Fargo to the NDDOT where he worked as an equipment operator until he was promoted to a Transportation Service Supervisor in 1991. Bob retired from the NDDOT in 2013. Bob also worked 20 years part time for Tri-K Farms in Mooreton and full time for the past seven years.
Bob enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, playing pinochle, NASCAR and loved anything Ford. He also enjoyed an occasional beer with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of over 47 years; Judy Swanson, Wyndmere, his children and their families: Ryan (Crystal) Swanson, Fargo, ND, Chad (Tracy) Swanson, Wahpeton; Grandchildren: Preston Meyer, Tate, Gannon, Oakley, Case and Teagan Swanson; Brother and Sisters-in-law; Dave (Alyce) Fust, Walter (JoAnn) Fust, Richard (Sandra) Fust, Janet Cudmore, Susanne Malstrom and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his Parents, Verne & Sally Swanson, Daughter; Amy Swanson, Brothers-in-Law; Donnie & Joe Fust, Leo Malstrom & Don Cudmore, Mother-in-Law: Mary Fust & Father-in-Law: Gilbert Fust.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to: Wyndmere-Barney Ambulance, Mooreton Fire Department or Charity of Your Choice.
Please be respectful and either attend the prayer service or the funeral mass, not both, due to limited seating.
