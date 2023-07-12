Robert Breuer, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Francis Healthcare Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
His Mass of Christian of Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Mooreton, North Dakota. Fr. Greg Haman will officiate the service.
Robert “Rube” Breuer was born to Ralph and Leda (Lenzen) Breuer on May 25, 1932 in Breckenridge. He grew up on the family farm north of Mooreton. He attended Ibsen Township School until eighth grade and Wahpeton High School, graduating from Antelope Consolidated School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954, spending time in England and Germany.
On Oct. 3, 1955, Robert married Mary Joyce McLeod at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. The couple would make their home in Mooreton, where Rube worked for several local farmers until moving to his own farm northwest of town.
Rube was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 283, served the local Farmers Elevator Board and Minn-Dak Farmers Co-Op Board. He was a longtime active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Mooreton until moving to Wahpeton in 2008. He continued to be active in farming until the age of 90.
Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Joyce; children, Alan (Barb) Breuer, Georgetown, Minnesota, Steven Breuer, Wahpeton, Theresa Breuer, Moorhead, Minnesota, Charles Breuer, Mooreton, Patricia (Joe) Wittenburg, Wyndmere, North Dakota, Thomas (Terrie) Breuer, Mooreton, Rodney (Jill) Breuer, Wahpeton; daughter-in-law, Ramona Breuer, Ottertail, Minnesota; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Jack) Saunders, Cayuga, North Dakota; and sister-in-law, Janice Breuer, St. Michael, Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Leda; son, Joseph Breuer; grandchildren, Ryan and Mallie Breuer; brothers, David (Virginia) Breuer, and Roger Breuer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
