Robert Duerr, 79

It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected death of Bob Duerr on April 11, 2023, in New Mexico while en route home to Minnesota.
A service celebrating the life of Bob Duerr will be held on Saturday, May 13 at First Lutheran Church, 505 W. Holdt Street, Battle Lake, Minnesota. A visitation will begin at 12 p.m. with the service at 1 p.m., followed by lunch and a time to share memories.
Robert (Bob) Frank Duerr was born on Sept. 6, 1943, to Frank and Gladys (Strege) Duerr. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Lidgerwood High School. In 1966, he graduated from Valley City State College with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Bob went on to have a 42-year career teaching mathematics in North Dakota that included one year in Marion, three years at Sargent Central High School in Forman, and 38 years in the Wahpeton Public Schools. He also taught science and computer literacy courses. Early in his teaching career he coached football, basketball, and track. Bob also owned and operated Duerr Drywall and Painting for more than three decades.
Throughout his career Bob was passionate about education, motivating and teaching students in the classroom, advancing learning opportunities for students and advocating for teachers. He received an outstanding educator award early in his career and was instrumental in integrating computer literacy in middle school education. Bob spent many summers, weekends and evenings after school painting, taping and texturing homes and businesses.
Bob met Jane (Vander Vorste) while she was student teaching at Wahpeton Central Middle School. They married on Nov. 26, 1971 in Pollock, South Dakota, and resided in Wahpeton, where they later welcomed and raised their daughter Lesley (Scibora), followed by son Joshua. As a devoted and loving husband and father, Bob loved spending time with his family, from the everyday moments at home teaching his children to cast a fishing rod or ride a bike, cheering for them at sporting events, fishing, or playing games, to family trips and summer weekends at the lake cabin. As their family grew with the marriage of Lesley and Roman, Josh and Shawn, and the arrival of their granddaughters, Bob extended his love as a father-in-law and doting grandpa, finding as much time as possible to be a part of their lives. He described his family as most important in his life, and never missed a moment to share his pride and say, “I love you very much.”
Bob was an optimistic, positive man who was interested in life and found joy in connecting with people, helping others and sharing his many passions. He was quick to smile, share a kind word to brighten someone’s day, joke with friends and never missed an opportunity to meet people wherever he went. Bob was always willing and happy to lend a helping hand to a family member, friend or someone in his community. Bob was an active member of his church communities at Bethel Lutheran in Wahpeton and First Lutheran in Battle Lake and enjoyed volunteering and serving as member and President of the Battle Lake Lions Club.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed countless hours with family and friends fishing at the lake, along with hunting waterfowl, pheasant and deer. After many years of camping and summers spent at the lake cabin on South Turtle Lake, Bob realized his dream of living on the lake when he and Jane built their home on Silver Lake. Bob never lacked hobbies, spending his time following NDSU Bison and Green Bay Packers football, vegetable gardening, golfing, playing cards and reading western books. Bob also treasured the winters he and Jane spent in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and friendships he cultivated with so many throughout his life.
Bob is survived by his wife Jane of 51 years, children Lesley (Roman) Scibora of Bloomington, Minnesota, Josh (Shawn) Duerr of Brainerd, Minnesota, granddaughters Avery and Ellery Duerr and Kylee Meyer, sister Nina (Ron) Jacobson, and brothers Dale (Colleen) Duerr, Tom (Lynna) Duerr, and Carrol (Yvonne) Duerr. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Gladys Duerr, brother James Duerr, and sister Elizabeth (Kevin) Smykowski.
