Robert Duerr, 79

It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected death of Bob Duerr on April 11, 2023, in New Mexico while en route home to Minnesota.

A service celebrating the life of Bob Duerr will be held on Saturday, May 13 at First Lutheran Church, 505 W. Holdt Street, Battle Lake, Minnesota. A visitation will begin at 12 p.m. with the service at 1 p.m., followed by lunch and a time to share memories.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Duerr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries