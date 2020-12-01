Robert Eldon Skamfer, 87, passed into the Church Triumphant on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Gahanna, Ohio.
A private service will be held for Robert at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Due to current social distancing guidelines, attendance will be limited to immediate family members. For those wishing to be present in spirit, a live webcast of the service will be available on his tribute page at www.schoedinger.com, shortly before the service begins. Pastors Tim Iseringhausen, Denny Asp, and Sam Payne will be officiating. Calling hours will also be private.
Born on Nov. 16, 1933 in Wahpeton, North Dakota, Robert grew up on the Skamfer Farm near Abercrombie, North Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed his faith at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Abercrombie.
Robert, a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, is survived by his son, Timothy (Kathie) Skamfer; daughters, Sandra (Paul) Smith, Karen (Roger) Facer, and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Bower; grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Skamfer, Rebecca Facer (Colin Crabtree), Miranda Smith, Kristin Skamfer, Andrea (Ryan) Garland, Kelly (Andrew) Smith Marion, Johannah (Jacob) Frey, and Madison Bower; great-grandchildren Logan Skamfer, Grady Skamfer, and Baby Girl Skamfer, due in December, Cooper Garland and Baby Boy Garland, due in March; nephew Jerry (Phyllis) Hovland; niece Dianne (Dan) Dybwad; brother-in-law Rev. J. William (Jean) Kerrick; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by Lois Kerrick Skamfer, his beloved wife of 61.5 years. They were married on July 13, 1957 at First Lutheran Church in Findlay, Ohio. Robert and Lois spent most of their married years in Elida, Ohio. They were active members of New Creation Lutheran Church in Lima. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and square dancing with the Sues ’N Ques Square Dance Club. In 2014, they moved to Columbus, Ohio to be closer to their family, where they became members of Christ Lutheran Church in Bexley.
He was also preceded in death by his parents Emil Skamfer and Olga (Nypen) Skamfer; brothers LeRoy Skamfer and Harold Skamfer; sisters Sylpha (Gerald) Hovland and Margaret (Norman) Gall; nephew Douglas (Kathy) Gall.
Robert was a 1951 graduate of Abercrombie High School. In 1955, upon graduation with a degree in electrical engineering from North Dakota Agricultural College (NDSU), Robert was hired by Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and settled in Lima, Ohio. He started work in Lima’s aircraft department, which soon became their aerospace division. By the mid 1960’s, Robert’s team was designing and producing power inverters for NASA’s Apollo spacecraft for the moon landing program.
During the 1970’s, Robert was involved with producing solid state power inverters and remote power controllers for NASA’s Space Shuttle fleet. His name is on two US patents that were approved during this design work for NASA. He held the designation of Professional Engineer and was a member of IEEE. Robert retired from Westinghouse (Sundstrand) in 1992. He remained a consultant with them for several more years, working on a redesign of his original Space Shuttle parts using newest technology.
Robert served others throughout his life. This was evident through his countless hours of volunteer work at church in many capacities, including council member, church treasurer, property committee member, and “superintendent” of the New Creation Childcare Center. He served as an officer of the local Thrivent chapter and wired houses for Lima Habitat for Humanity. He also taught high school math at Bible Believers Christian School in Lima.
Robert enjoyed working on cars, gas engines, engraving, woodworking, and home improvements. He built swing sets for his grandchildren and incubators for many chicken hatches in classrooms. School children named him “Bob the Builder.” He always encouraged his own children to develop their interests and talents, providing time and resources for many different 4-H projects, musical instruments, and lessons. He was a dedicated Elida Band Booster, serving as treasurer and managing the Bulldog Inn at the Allen County Fair for many years.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Annie, an extraordinary angel on earth, who was Robert’s caregiver, along with the exceptional staff of Wesley Hospice.
ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.
A private interment will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2314 E. Main Street Bexley, OH 43209; EMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, P.O. Box 119, Abercrombie, ND 58001; or WESLEY HOSPICE, 4588 Wesley Woods Blvd. Ste. 2A, New Albany, OH 43054.
