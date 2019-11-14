Robert House Sr., 87
Robert House Sr., 87, of New Ulm, Minnesota, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home North Chapel in New Ulm. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and will continue for one hour prior to the time of service at church on Monday.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Breckenridge Lutheran Church in Breckenridge with Pastor Mark Manning officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota with full military honors being provided by the Wahpeton VFW.
Robert Darrell House was born Feb. 13, 1932 in Breckenridge to William and Ethel (Reiger) House and grew up in Colfax, North Dakota. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served during the Korean War. Robert was united in marriage to Nancy Leshovsky on Aug. 8, 1959 in Barney, North Dakota. After marriage they owned and operated dairy farms in Colfax and then in 1972 they farmed in Rothsay until retiring in 2000 and moving to New Ulm. Robert enjoyed fishing, puzzles and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 132 in New Ulm.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy House of New Ulm; daughters, Mary (Leon) Ludewig of New Ulm, Melissa (Mike) Bauder of Fargo, North Dakota; sons, Robert Jr. (Jackie) House of Ramsey, Minnesota; Joseph House of Grand Meadow, Minnesota; a sister, Fay Lindsey of Indiana; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Kristi Jo House; sister Marian (Elmer) Brendel; and by his brothers, Lamar, Lavern and Bill House.
Minnesota Valley Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
