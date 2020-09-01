Robert J. Burns, 87

No finer a man could a person know than Robert J. Burns. Born 87 years ago in Iona, Minnesota, Bob died peacefully in his own home on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
The family welcomes all to join in celebrating Bob’s blessed life. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, followed by a prayer service at Eggers Funeral Home, located at 2 West Main St., Rosholt, South Dakota 57260. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 45697 101st St. Claire City, South Dakota 57224, with interment immediately thereafter.
Bob understood early that hard work was necessary to achieve goals. From the tender age of 12, when he needed an inverted soda case to stand upon just to reach the till at his first job, Bob’s work ethic was unmatched. High school summers were spent working 65-plus hours a week and resulted in the purchase of his first car, a ’34 coupe, for the tidy sum of $60.
Post high school graduation, Bob willingly served his country. He wasn’t drafted in 1950; he chose to enlist. Exceptional test scores allowed him to choose any discipline within the U.S. Navy he wanted. Aviation electronics was his choice, a decision that took him from San Diego to Hawaii and on to the shores of Japan. In his later years, Bob was often found proudly wearing one of several Navy hats in his collection.
Bob learned skills and expertise in the Navy that would serve him well in the telecommunications sector in which he made his livelihood. Through 32 years at AT&T, he only missed five days, testimony to his perseverance and tenacity.
Bob declared earlier this year that the best decision he ever made was to retire in Claire City. And no wonder, as it was there where he met Ruth Gleason, a spirited girl who captured his heart in 1957. The two were married in 1959 and raised three children – Tom, Nancy, and Paula – in Bloomington and Savage, Minnesota. The safety and protection of his family was his top priority. He went to unheard of measures for the times of installing seat belts in the family car. Just one of many examples of his ability to figure out solutions to problems others didn’t even realize existed.
After building a number of family homes of their own, Bob and Ruth returned to her mother Edna’s home in Claire City where they thoroughly enjoyed their golden years. They shared a love of dogs, the great outdoors and simple pleasures. Many an evening was spent with Ruthie at the piano and Bob in his chair, eyes semi-closed, letting the music carry them. They are now joined forever “Beyond the Sunset.”
He was an active member of the community serving as a volunteer firefighter when first returning to Claire City. Hunting trips were sprinkled with anecdotes about local fire fighting efforts. His was a familiar face at coffee gatherings at the Co-Op, always eager to engage in conversation.
Countless are the ways that Bob’s legacy will endure. Most importantly, through his children and theirs: Elizabeth (Tom Burns); Maxine and Erich (Paula and Todd Ebel); and Jacqueline (Nancy and Kevin Gaukler). Also, through his gifts of precious silver and gold whose value, like his, grew with each passing year. And of course, through the self-designed paradise known as “The Trees.” With no formal agricultural training, he planted more than 8,000 trees creating a family haven for many a celebratory occasion.
Bob will continue to be found in the quiet times when one of the kids ask themselves, “What would dad do in this situation?” He was a man of deep character who held steadfast to his convictions. When reaching an agreement, a simple handshake would suffice. Nothing in writing was needed; a man’s word was his word.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Anna Bloch; mother Frieda; brother Gene; half-brother Terry; and wife Ruth; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Should you wish to do so, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Bob’s memory.
