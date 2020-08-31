Robert J. Burns, 87, Claire City, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in his home.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Claire City.

Burial will be in the Claire City Cemetery, Claire City. Military honors will be provided by the Read-Veflin American Legion Post 180 of New Effington.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Burns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries