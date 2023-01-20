Robert John Meindl, 91

Robert John Meindl, affectionately known as “Bob,” 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, under the care of St. Catherine’s Nursing Home and CHI-Health at Home and Hospice.
Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. The funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick officiated the prayer service and funeral Mass. Burial will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Bob Meindl was born on April 12, 1931, to John and Margaret (Roiger) Meindl in Springfield, Minnesota. He was raised in Springfield where he would graduate high school. He soon after enlisted into the United States Army.
On Sept. 5, 1953, he married the love of his life, Deane Hammett, in Red Wood Falls, Minnesota. Bob would then go to Mankato State University and work at Mankato Engineering. He soon received his Master’s Degree in education. Bob and his family eventually resided in Breckenridge. He served as Superintendent of Breckenridge High School for many years until his retirement in 1988.
Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 69 years, Deane Meindl; his sons, Kim (Marcy) Meindl and Jay Meindl; his grandchildren, Paul (Elizabeth) Meindl, Amy (Matt) Borgen, Kaci Meindl, and Caryn (Noah) Brenden; two great grandchildren, Lydia Borgen and Cooper Brenden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret; and his siblings, Vince and Dorothy Meindl.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
