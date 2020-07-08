Robert Joseph Zeig, 77

Robert Joseph Zeig, 77, of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, on July 7, 2020.

Due to the current health crisis impacting the country, no funeral service will be held at this time. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

