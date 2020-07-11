Robert Joseph Zeig, 77, of Campbell, Minnesota, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, on July 7, 2020.
Due to the current health crisis impacting the country, no service will be held at this time. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website.
Robert was born in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, on May 18, 1943, to Joseph and Audrey (Schwartz) Zeig. After his schooling, Robert owned and operated Zeig Brothers Gas Station for many years. After meeting Cheryl McKittrick at a gas station and knowing each other for 31 years, they later fell in love, and were united in marriage on September 14, 2005, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Throughout the years, they loved to play cards together and garden.
An avid outdoorsman, Robert had a deep appreciation for nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, teaching them everything he knew. He loved playing cards, especially pinochle, and was notorious for winning every bid.
Robert is survived by his wife, Cheryl Zeig, of Campbell; sons from a previous marriage, Chris (Emily Fellner Zeig) Zeig, of North Caldwell, New Jersey, and Nick Zeig, of Astoria, New York; granddaughter, Chloe Zeig, of Caldwell, New Jersey; siblings, Earl (Rose) Zeig, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Mary (Larry) Thomas, of Albuquerque, and Paul (Sonia) Zeig, of Sioux Falls; and sister-in-law, Sandy McKittrick, of Sioux Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Audrey Zeig; and brothers, Larry and Jerry Zeig.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
