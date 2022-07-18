Robert Neidviecky, 62

Robert Neidviecky, 62, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. all at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Robert John Neidviecky was born Jan. 25, 1960 in Hankinson, North Dakota, to parents Ed and Dorothy (Vislisel) Neidviecky. He grew up on the family farm southeast of Wyndmere along with his younger brother Donnie. Bob attended church at St. Boniface and graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1979. He scored in the top 1% of his testing class for the Automotive Service Industry Association and his name is perpetually inscribed in the Automotive Technician Hall of Fame in Midland, Michigan. Bob was extremely mechanically inclined, and he put his skills to work at Nelson Implement in Milnor before opening his own shop, Bob’s Service and Repair, which he ran in Lidgerwood for many years. He then worked at Wieber Well Drilling while maintaining the Lidgerwood School buses, and later for CHS Dakota Plains Ag in Mantador for the past nine years.

Bob always had a smile on his face and was well-known for lending a helping hand whenever there was something in need of fixing. He enjoyed his local travels and keeping up on the area news. His willingness to dig in and get his hands dirty whenever there was work to be done was always appreciated. He was a one-of-a-kind individual with a caring heart and deep faith.

Bob was a great friend to so many, he was a favorite among his co-workers, and he was always a good son to his mother, Dorothy. He will be sadly missed by the people of Lidgerwood and the surrounding communities, and anywhere else his travels took him. He was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus chapter 4778 and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood.

Bob is survived by his mother, Dorothy, and his nephews Eddie, Ethan, and Evan Neidviecky. He is preceded in death by his father, Ed, and brother, Donnie.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Neidviecky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

