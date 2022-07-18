Purchase Access

Robert Neidviecky, 62

Robert Neidviecky, 62 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. all at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

