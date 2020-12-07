Robert Running Bear, Jr., 50, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, followed by his 2 p.m. funeral service, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
