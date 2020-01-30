Robert Schreiber, 92
Robert Valentine Schreiber, 92, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, formerly Foxhome, Minnesota, passed away at Woodland Lodge, Fergus Falls, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. The Rev. Stan Wieser will be officiating.
Robert was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Aug. 11, 1927, to William and Charlotte (Honn) Schreiber. He attended rural grade school at District 54 in Wilkin County, Minnesota, and later attended agriculture school in Morris, Minnesota.
On Nov. 29, 1948, Robert was united in marriage to Eldora Eckley and they made their home in Foxhome Township, where Robert farmed. Robert lived there for 75 years before moving to Fergus Falls with Eldora in 2002. Robert and Eldora enjoyed spending the winter months in Mesa, Arizona.
Robert was active in farming all his life and received the Breckenridge Chamber Farmer’s Achievement award in 1968 and an outstanding achievement award in sales for grain. He was chairman of the Campbell School Board for over 17 years and Foxhome Township treasurer for 34 years. When Robert wasn’t farming, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards, and visiting with family and friends.
Robert will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 71 years, Eldora Schreiber of Fergus Falls; children, Lawrence (Kathy) Schreiber of Doran, Minnesota, Carolyn Schreiber of Seal Beach, California, Cindy Schreiber-Beck of Wahpeton, and Charles (Karen) Schreiber of Foxhome; grandchildren, Quinn (Amy) Schreiber, Jeremy (Roberta) Schreiber, Adam Rezac, Erin (Matt) Eichenlaub, and Whitney (Erik) Barner; and great-grandchildren, Jon, Cameron, Rehanna, Seth, Paige, Theodore, and Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Charlotte Schreiber; siblings, Lowell Schreiber, Hazel Wright, Helen Cooke, Harriet Oelslager, Jeri Mortensen, Charlotte Smith; son-in-law, Gerry Beck; and daughter-in-law, Mary Schreiber.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to either the Salvation Army or a hospice of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
