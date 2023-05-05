Robert Semrad, 78

Robert Joseph Semrad, 78, passed away on May 3, 2023, at his residence in Brookings, SD surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Brookings, SD. A Visitation will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday May 7, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Brookings, South Dakota.

