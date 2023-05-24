Robert Thompson, Sr., 93

On May 9, 2023, Robert Leo Thompson, Sr., spent his last day peacefully, surrounded by family at home.

His 93 years of living was filled with extraordinary accomplishments, most importantly, his nearly 74 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Marion. Bob’s life revolved around his family, teaching and sports. During his early years in sports, he was called Bobby, Robert, Bob, Tommy or “scatterlegs” Thompson; but to all he was a gifted athlete. He lettered all four years in high school track, basketball, football and golf. (Baseball was not a high school sport).

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Thompson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries