Robert “Tub” Meyer, 84

Robert D “Tub” Meyer, 84, went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home on Eagle Lake, rural Battle Lake, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023. Interment will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in Wheaton, Minnesota.
Bob “Tub” was born on Jan. 27, 1939, at home in rural Fairmount, North Dakota, to Albert and Jessie (Astrup) Meyer. Tub was the fourth of 10 children. He attended school at Fairmount Public School, where he participated in basketball and baseball before graduating in 1958.
After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the Army, he served a tour in Germany. Following his marriage to Norma Ahlsten on July 24, 1963, he and Norma lived in Fargo, North Dakota, Wheaton, Fairmount and retired to their current lake home on Eagle Lake in 1991. To this union two children were born: Shelly and Robert Jr.
Bob was a member of the American Legion Post No. 106 Milton Stevenson as well as First English Lutheran Church. He and Norma spent many years supporting the Legion baseball program in Fairmount by volunteering their time at the breakfasts during the winter months. Bob worked more than 30 years for Sturdevant Auto. He started in Wheaton and moved to the Wahpeton store. In Wahpeton, he managed the warehouse and then took over delivering parts to various stores daily. He often spent long hours delivering parts for 10-14 hours each day.
His hobbies included woodworking with his brother-in-law, Donald Boom. They spent many hours in the shop creating treasures. Bob also enjoyed the fall harvest helping the Hamann Bros Farm. As a grandpa, he spent many hours with his two grandsons, Aaron and Ryan, whether it was at the lake fishing, boating, or following their school activities. If possible, Grandpa was there. He and Norma and in-laws spent retirement time searching out the local casinos. They also enjoyed road tripping.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Shelly Meyer-Coates; son, Robert (Lori) Meyer; two grandsons, Aaron (Lianna) Meyer and their son, Walter Eric, and Ryan Meyer; step-granddaughters, Hailey and Ally Eller; siblings, Wayne (Jet) Meyer, Phylis McMahon, David Meyer and Becki (Steve) Beach; sisters-in-law, Mary Meyer, Nita Meyer, Sharon Meyer, Joanne Monson, Carolyn (RE) Holtz, and Lois Meyer; brother-in-law, Willard Wahl; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma, who passed away on December 10, 2004; his parents, Albert and Jessie Meyer; brothers, Gerald “Oz”, Allan, Charles, Ronald “Butch” and Richard; son-in-law, Jim Coates; brother-in-law, Gerald McMahon, niece, Annette Meyer; and great-nephew, Marty Boutiette.
