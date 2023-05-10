Robert “Tub” Meyer, 84

Robert D “Tub” Meyer, 84, went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home on Eagle Lake, rural Battle Lake, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023. Interment will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in Wheaton, Minnesota.

