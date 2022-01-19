Rochelle Ann Betsch, 49, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, passed away on Jan. 13, 2022 at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her passing.
Prayer services will be held at St. Maurice’s Catholic Church in Kindred, North Dakota, at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, with visitation from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. the following day, Tuesday, Jan. 25, at St. Maurice’s Catholic Church in Kindred. Father James Goodwin will be officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Mantador, North Dakota, at a later date.
Rochelle was born on July 4, 1972 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Charles Lenz and Mary(Davis) Lenz.
She attended Kindred Public School through high school.
Rochelle married David Betsch on June 29, 1996, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Horace, North Dakota.
Rochelle lived in Walcott, North Dakota, through high school and upon graduating high school she attended the University of North Dakota. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UND, then went on to earn a master’s degree in counseling psychology from the University of Missouri Columbia.
Rochelle was employed by the state of Minnesota and the state of Virginia through many years until a medical condition caused her to be on disability.
Rochelle is survived by her husband David Betsch, of Lake Wylie; daughter, Abigail Mae Betsch; parents, Charles and Mary Lenz of Walcott; father and mother-in-laws, David and Sandy Betsch; brothers-in-law, Jonathan (Emily) Betsch; Christopher (Erika) Betsch; nieces, Emily and Madelyn and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and countless other friends.
