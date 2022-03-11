Rodger Henderson, 68
Rodger Howard Henderson, 68, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home surrounded in love with his wife and children after a long battle with metastatic colon cancer. He was the husband of Sharon for 45 years, having just celebrated their anniversary.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18 at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation at 10 a.m. before the service. Interment will be at the Foxhome Township Cemetery.
Rodger was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Hubert and Flo-Ellen Henderson in February 1954. He lived most of his life in rural Foxhome, Minnesota, and attended grade school there. While growing up, he loved to play baseball with the neighbor kids and told many stories of the fun he had and the people he knew. From a young age he could also be found doing cattle chores, cutting and baling hay with his family, and throwing bales that helped mold him into the strong person everyone knew and loved.
He attended high school in Breckenridge and later enrolled in the production agriculture program at Alexandria Vocational Technical Institute, where he graduated at the top of his class. He returned home and resumed his dream of building his own farm operation.
Rodger met his future wife, Sharon, through mutual friends on a blind date, and the rest was history. He was the proud father of two sons, Bryan and David, and a daughter, Rebecca. And he absolutely adored his five grandchildren, who were the sunshine in his life the last six years.
Rodger was a member of the Foxhome United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years, until the church closed its doors. Then he and his family became members of Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls, where he enjoyed coffee and donuts on many Sunday mornings.
In the years when he was still physically able, Rodger enjoyed deer, duck and goose hunting, and spear fishing. He especially enjoyed calling fox and seeing how close he could call them in. Rodger was active in the local rifle club and attended many of his children’s sporting events. He could be found parked along a country road visiting with one of the neighbors or sitting with a friend at a basketball game laughing and eating popcorn. He was particularly proud to have worked with his sons on the family farming operation.
Rodger was known for his work ethic, generosity and selflessness. He would be there in a heartbeat to help someone when needed. He was a strong man and a hero to his family.
Rodger was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Lynnette, an infant nephew, his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.
Rodger is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon; his children Bryan (Crystal) Henderson, David Henderson, and Rebecca (Peter) Smith; his five grandchildren, Luke, Maverick, and Emily Smith, and Emma and Dawson Henderson; a brother (Russell) and a sister (Darla), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations are preferred to the Cancer Care and Research Center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.