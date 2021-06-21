Rodney Hill, 87, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Jan. 1, 2021 at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the American Legion, Lake Elsie, Hankinson. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.
