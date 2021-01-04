Rodney Hill, 87 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota. A service will be held at a later date.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

