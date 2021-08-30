Rodrick Alan Lentz, 59 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Hoonah, Alaska.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lidgerwood.
Rodrick Alan Lentz was born July 7, 1962, in Sisseton, South Dakota. He was the second of four siblings born to Hermann and Phyllis (Koeppe) Lentz. He graduated from Lidgerwood High School in 1980 and then attended UND. His love of farming and Charolais cattle brought him home. He raised Charolais cattle for several years.
In 1986 he married Brenda Sturgess at Lamars United Methodist Church. After their wedding the couple lived on the family farm. In 2016 the couple exchanged their vows again at Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Jessica, their first born, was born in 1987, Danielle followed in 1993. The light of his life, his granddaughter, princess Anastasia was born in 2017. She adored her Papa.
Rodrick is survived by his wife Brenda; two daughters, Jessica and Danielle; granddaughter, Anastasia; mother, Phyllis Lentz; siblings, Richard (Beth) Lentz, Glori (Mike) French and Lori (Dennis) Bartunek; sister-in-law, Lorelei Sturgess and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Hermann; brother-in-law, Bruce Sturgess and his in-laws, John and Donna Sturgess.
