Roger Dennis Van Tassel, 67, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at his home on March 18, 2021.
There will not be a service at this time. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Roger was born Oct. 12, 1953, in Breckenridge, to Bernard (Short) and Mabel (LeNoue) Van Tassel. After graduating from high school in Breckenridge, he attended Moorhead Technical College.
Roger was the sole proprietor of his business, Sundown Contracting, building, remodeling, and repairing many buildings in the greater area.
In his free time, Roger enjoyed his cabin on Ottertail Lake where many good times were enjoyed around his fire pit. He was also a strong supporter of softball. Roger was one of a kind, a tease, had a good sense of humor, a quiet presence, and a distinct chuckle. He will be missed by many.
Roger is survived by his brothers, James (Mary) of Houlton, Wisconsin, Dale of Riggins Idaho, Alan of Battle Lake, Minnesota, a sister-in-law Dude Van Tassel of Casper, Wyoming, and many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Wesley Van Tassel.
Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge is arranging the cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be coordinated by Jim Van Tassel 1512 Twin Springs Rd Houlton WI 54082.
Roger’s family would like to give a special thanks to Barry Le Noue for his support and helping hand during this difficult time.
