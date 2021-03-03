Roger Jacobs, 68, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on March 1, 2021, peacefully in the presence of his loving wife.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 12-1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, followed by his remembrance ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Rene Hasbargen will preside over the service. All services will be live-streamed and accessible on the Joseph Vertin and Sons webpage.
Roger Dean Jacobs was born on Jan. 17, 1953, in Breckenridge to Russel and Joan (Johnson) Jacobs. He grew up there and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1971. After high school, Roger met the love of his life, Debra Carlson through mutual friends. On April 17, 1976, Roger and Deb were united in marriage in Wheaton, Minnesota. The couple remained in Breckenridge and were blessed with four sons.
In the early 1980s, Roger started work at 3M, and later Imation, and was employed there for 25 years working in industrial maintenance. He then worked in general maintenance for NDSCS and continued working there until his death. When he was not working, Roger enjoyed restoring antique tractors, gardening, and playing with his grandchildren. He loved watching his sons’ sports events and after-school activities. He often reminisced and would say, “those years went by too fast.” Roger’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Roger’s family was blessed with the opportunity to say their final goodbyes in the days preceding his passing. His hardworking, witty, and selfless personality will forever be missed by his loving wife, Debra Jacobs; son, Shane (Nefize) Jacobs, and their children, Sebastian and Aydan Jacobs; son, Justin (Rebecca) Jacobs, and their children, Kaylin and Alyssa Jacobs; son, Cory (Annie) Jacobs, and their children, Ava and Carson Jacobs; son, Brett (Kristin) Jacobs, and their son, Elliot; and his father, Russel Jacobs.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Jacobs; sister, Barb (Jeff) Moellenkamp; and grandparents, Frank (Emma) Jacobs and Edwin (Anna) Johnson.
Joseph Vertin and Sons is entrusted with arrangements.
