Roland Leinen, 91
Roland “Rollie” Leinen, 91, passed away at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service, at United Methodist Church, Breckenridge. Pastor Mark Gronseth will be officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, at a later date.
Roland, affectionately known as “Rollie,” was born near Doran, Minnesota, on Aug. 5, 1928, to Joseph and Dora (Larson) Leinen. He grew up and attended school in rural Doran and later, graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1946. Rollie then went on to work for a construction company and was responsible for setting up corn driers.
On June 23, 1950, Rollie was united in marriage to Rita Yvonne Rubish in Fairmount, North Dakota. Shortly after their marriage, he was enlisted in the United States Army serving in Germany from 1951-1953. Upon his return, Rollie and Rita lived in rural Doran where he began farming, raising livestock and dairy cows. Then in 1960, they purchased a farmstead where they continued to live until September 2019, when they moved to Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Throughout the years, Rollie loved spending time with his family at Pickerel Lake and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and Minnesota Twins fan. Always one to stay busy, Rollie drove a school bus for several years and dedicated his time to organizations such as the American Legion, VFW, Military Order of Cooties, and the United Methodist Church in Breckenridge. His legacy as a farmer, loving husband, father, and grandfather will forever be cherished.
Rollie will be greatly missed by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Rita Leinen; children, Ryan (Dorothy) Leinen of Breckenridge, Rhonda (Bob) Ginsbach of Hankinson, North Dakota, and Rory (special friend, Mary) Leinen of Breckenridge; grandchildren, Nicholas (Lindsey) Leinen and their daughter, Avalee; Angela (Aaron) Heck; Natalia (Joe) Heitkamp and their children, Aubrie, Addyson, Marley, and Easton; and Michael (girlfriend, Jordan) Ginsbach; sister, Connie (Ted) Reber of Haver, Montana; sister-in-law, Doris Leinen of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Laura Leinen of Doran; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dora Leinen; brothers, Russell Leinen and Bud Leinen; and sister, Dolores Dohman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.